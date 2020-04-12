Coronavirus in Mumbai: Engineering student develops portable ventilator with material available at home

Mumbai: COVID-19 positive patients are rising in the state and Mumbai and ventilators will be in great need. In a bid to help the society in this crisis, an engineering student, Trilok Sawant from Kandivali (East), Thakur Village, has prepared a portable ventilator, with things available in his house. This small, palm-sized machine is automatic and patients can use it themselves at home.

After hearing about Trilok's invention of ‘Spandan’, the low cost automatic portable ventilator, North Mumbai BJP MP Gopal Shetty visited his residence yesterday morning to see the invention. “When I visited Trilok's place to see the handy ventilator, Dr Bipin Doshi and an experienced mechanical engineer were also with me to evaluate the ventilator. They also said that this ventilator would be very useful to the country in the present situation. I will help him financially and in other ways required to encourage his talent and hard work and will make him a part of the Make in India project," said Gopal Shetty.