Coronavirus in Mumbai: Engineering student develops portable ventilator with material available at home

Mumbai: COVID-19 positive patients are rising in the state and Mumbai and ventilators will be in great need. In a bid to help the society in this crisis, an engineering student, Trilok Sawant from Kandivali (East), Thakur Village, has prepared a portable ventilator, with things available in his house. This small, palm-sized machine is automatic and patients can use it themselves at home.
After hearing about Trilok's invention of ‘Spandan’, the low cost automatic portable ventilator, North Mumbai BJP MP Gopal Shetty visited his residence yesterday morning to see the invention. “When I visited Trilok's place to see the handy ventilator, Dr Bipin Doshi and an experienced mechanical engineer were also with me to evaluate the ventilator. They also said that this ventilator would be very useful to the country in the present situation. I will help him financially and in other ways required to encourage his talent and hard work and will make him a part of the Make in India project," said Gopal Shetty.
Speaking about his invention, Trilok said, "The handy ventilator is made of things that were available in my house, which would have cost approximately Rs 250. But, the actual price may differ as due to the lockdown I had to make some temporary fixes. It's a portable, handy ventilator and can be used for four people at a time. As of now, I have made only one, which took around eight hours. MP Gopal Shetty sir has assured me to help with my project," said Trilok.
Trilok is a last year student of Electronics and Telecommunications from St. Francis Institute of Technology, Borivali West. He has been passionate about performing experiments since he was in standard 8. He has submitted 14 dissertations so far and has received 40 patents. He has also received a national award for his performance.
Currently, all shops are closed due to lockdown. Akash Salunkhe, Vibhav Sawant, Abhishek Salian, Ashley Samkutti provided Trilok with necessary materials and technology for his research.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)