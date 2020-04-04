Coronavirus in Mumbai: Delhi returnees who are kept under quarantine not part of Tablighi Jamaat, says MBMC

Amidst worries about the rising number of positive coronavirus cases, residents of the twin-city can heave a sigh of relief as the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has made it clear that the two returnees from New Delhi, who had been placed under quarantine, had nothing to do with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin.

Although, MBMC chief C.K.Dange confirmed of receiving a list of 15 suspected attendees, he has clearly stated that only two of them including a woman were found to be residents of Mira Road. Most importantly none of them were part of the congregation. While the woman has been kept under observation, the other person who had returned from Japan on February 27 had already been quarantined in New Delhi till March 16 before coming to the city.

Fortunately neither they nor their kin had shown any symptoms of the virus. However as a precautionary measure both were kept under home quarantine, officials said.

In context to the remaining 13 people, the civic chief said that some used to stay here but shifted long ago, while in some cases actual users of enlisted phone numbers were different. Yet, the civic and police personnel were on high alert mode to verify if anyone had returned from the congregation.

Based on the registration details of mobile numbers procured from dump data, the respective police stations had been directed to look into each number to verify if it belongs to the actual Nizamuddin Markaz attendee or not, sources said.

Meanwhile, 67 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Maharashtra on Friday. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 490. The death toll in the state rose to 26 after 6 deaths occurred on the day. 50 people have been discharged, said the Maharashtra Health Department.