Coronavirus in Mumbai: Data reveals rise in Covid-19 cases among non-travellers

Mumbai: In a report of the state medical education and drug department (MEDD) sourced from the public health department dated April 1, it has been found that non-travellers contracting the virus has substantially increased after March 26 in the state, which is leading in the number of COVID-19 positive cases. The highest number of virus carrier travellers are from the UAE, followed by USA and then UK, Philippines, and Saudi Arabia, the data states. Furthermore, of the total positive Covid-19 cases reported across the state, travellers comprise 36 per cent (82), people who came in contact comprises about 25 per cent (58), awaited reports comprise 27 per cent (62) till date, and inconclusive is 12 per cent (28), the report discovers.

The report also details that of the 4,751 samples tested in Maharashtra, about 96 per cent results tested negative and only 4 per cent tested positive. Moreover, out of the current admitted positive cases, two per cent are critical. Also, the highest number of deaths have been reported in the age group of 61 years to 70 years. In this age group, so far, about five deaths have been noted. While in the age groups of 31 years to 40 years, 71 years to 80 years, and 81 years to 91 years, one death each has been noted. Surprisingly, of the confirmed cases reported in the state, 37 per cent are female and 63 per cent are male.