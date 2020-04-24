Coronavirus in Mumbai: CRISIL's '10k meals project' helps the needy affected by lockdown

In a novel initiative, CRISIL has opened its state-of-the-art corporate kitchen facility at its Mumbai headquarters to prepare hygienically cooked, nutritious meals on a daily basis to the economically weaker sections of the society amidst the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus.

CRISIL has started serving free meals daily to support migrant workers and underserved communities in Mumbai that are affected by the nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting at about 5000 meals a day, the facility has been scaled to provide 10,000 daily meals. Under ‘The 10K meals project’, the CRISIL administration team is utilising the currently idle kitchen facilities at CRISIL’s Powai office to be able to offer meals ensuring safety and hygiene protocols.