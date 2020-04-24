Coronavirus in Mumbai: CRISIL's '10k meals project' helps the needy affected by lockdown

In a novel initiative, CRISIL has opened its state-of-the-art corporate kitchen facility at its Mumbai headquarters to prepare hygienically cooked, nutritious meals on a daily basis to the economically weaker sections of the society amidst the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus.
CRISIL has started serving free meals daily to support migrant workers and underserved communities in Mumbai that are affected by the nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting at about 5000 meals a day, the facility has been scaled to provide 10,000 daily meals. Under ‘The 10K meals project’, the CRISIL administration team is utilising the currently idle kitchen facilities at CRISIL’s Powai office to be able to offer meals ensuring safety and hygiene protocols.
The food is distributed through CRISIL Foundation’s network of non-government organisations (NGOs). Apart from CRISIL Foundation, the initiative is supported through funds contributed by CRISIL employees.
Ashu Suyash, MD and CEO, CRISIL Ltd says, “As a responsible corporate citizen, we want to make sure the most vulnerable sections of the society do not go hungry while the lockdown is in force. Utilising idle corporate kitchen capacities to feed people who are currently unable to find livelihoods can be an efficient reutilisation of installed capacities. We are also hopeful that this initiative will dissuade migrant workers to rush back to their villages and home towns and therefore contribute towards enforcing the lockdown."
CRISIL will continue to serve the free meals all through till the end of the lockdown period. Since March 30th, CRISIL has been serving meals every day in four pockets – labour camps in Hiranandani, Powai; underprivileged communities in Powai; slums in Mankhurd and Dharavi; and slums in Aarey Road, Goregaon.
This project will continue to serve 10,000 meals per day. CRISIL will also be distributing food grains, cereals and medical aid in the targeted communities as per need.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)