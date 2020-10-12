Coronavirus in Mumbai: COVID-19 situation in city is under control, says BMC chief

Though the number of coronavirus cases is rising every day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) feels situation in Mumbai is completely under control. On Monday, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal gave a detailed analysis of the progress being made in its fight against coronavirus.

“Exactly one month back on 11th Sept. 2020, MCGM had 26,632 active COVID positive cases whereas on 11th Oct. 2020, i.e. yesterday, the number of active COVID positive cases fell down to 22,369. The average death rate over the last one month is 2.1% resulting in a decrease in the overall death rate from 4.9% (as of 11th Sept.2020) to 4.14% (as on 11th Oct. 2020). The doubling rate under MCGM which was 58 on 11th Sept.2020, is now 69 as on 11th Oct. 2020. Further, the discharge rate of COVID patients which was 74% on 11th Sept. 2020 has increased to approx. 85% on 11th Oct. 2020,” BMC chief said in a statement.

He further added that the number of vacant COVID beds under the BMC which was 4165, including 85 ICU beds, on September 11 has increased to 4922 on October 11. "As on 11th Sept. 2020, the total number of COVID tests conducted were 8.87 lakhs whereas as on 11th Oct. 2020 this figure has gone upto 12.61 lakhs (mostly RT-PCR tests increased). On an average, the number of tests conducted everyday has increased from approx. 7,000 tests per day to 12,500 tests (mostly RT-PCR tests increase). MCGM is striving to increase tests to 16000-18000 per day now," Chahal added.

The BMC chief also shared a screenshot of the COVID-19 dashboard of MCGM from September 11 and October 11. "This factual data illustrates that the COVID situation in MCGM is under control and comfortable, despite the fact of further opening up of Mumbai and festival season since Sept. 2020," he further said.