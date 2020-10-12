Coronavirus in Mumbai: COVID-19 situation in city is under control, says BMC chief

Though the number of coronavirus cases is rising every day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) feels situation in Mumbai is completely under control. On Monday, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal gave a detailed analysis of the progress being made in its fight against coronavirus.
“Exactly one month back on 11th Sept. 2020, MCGM had 26,632 active COVID positive cases whereas on 11th Oct. 2020, i.e. yesterday, the number of active COVID positive cases fell down to 22,369. The average death rate over the last one month is 2.1% resulting in a decrease in the overall death rate from 4.9% (as of 11th Sept.2020) to 4.14% (as on 11th Oct. 2020). The doubling rate under MCGM which was 58 on 11th Sept.2020, is now 69 as on 11th Oct. 2020. Further, the discharge rate of COVID patients which was 74% on 11th Sept. 2020 has increased to approx. 85% on 11th Oct. 2020,” BMC chief said in a statement.
He further added that the number of vacant COVID beds under the BMC which was 4165, including 85 ICU beds, on September 11 has increased to 4922 on October 11. "As on 11th Sept. 2020, the total number of COVID tests conducted were 8.87 lakhs whereas as on 11th Oct. 2020 this figure has gone upto 12.61 lakhs (mostly RT-PCR tests increased). On an average, the number of tests conducted everyday has increased from approx. 7,000 tests per day to 12,500 tests (mostly RT-PCR tests increase). MCGM is striving to increase tests to 16000-18000 per day now," Chahal added.
The BMC chief also shared a screenshot of the COVID-19 dashboard of MCGM from September 11 and October 11. "This factual data illustrates that the COVID situation in MCGM is under control and comfortable, despite the fact of further opening up of Mumbai and festival season since Sept. 2020," he further said.
Ahead of the festive season, the BMC chief expressed concern over many people not wearing face masks. Iqbal Singh Chahal said that by not wearing face masks people are putting their lives in danger.
"However, it is extremely important and vital to submit here that a large number of citizens under MCGM do not wear face masks and this can lead to situations getting difficult in the future, thereby delaying further opening up of Mumbai," he said.
He also said that the civic body is initiating a mass drive of penalising approximately 20,000 citizens per day found without wearing masks in public life. "From Today, MCGM is initiating a mass drive of penalising approximately 20,000 citizens per day found without wearing masks in public life and MCGM has resolved to continue this drive on a daily basis for the next one month at least to be monitored personally by me, every evening," BMC chief said.