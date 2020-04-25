Coronavirus in Mumbai: Civic schools will soon be quarantine centres

Mumbai: In order to be prepared to deal with the spurt in the number of COVID19 cases across the city in the coming days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will now convert civic-run schools into quarantine centres.

The plan is in its final stage and the civic body has decided to assign teachers and principals of the civic-run schools to supervise the arrangements in the schools turned quarantine centre. A circular instructing the same has been issued by the education department of BMC.

In the departmental circular that was issued on Thursday, the BMC education department has directed all its deputy education officers across the city to ensure that necessary arrangements are made in the schools that have been identified to be converted into Quarantine facilities, also if the rooms to be used as isolation wards are in good condition.

"We have directed all our education inspectors and deputy education officers across all words to supervise the schools in case there are any kind of issues with respect to water connection, lights and fans etc, the officials will have to get it fixed immediately.

Staff members from the school like teachers and principals can be appointed to supervise the facility once it is turned into a temporary quarantine Centre," said Mahesh Palkar, BMC education officer. In light of this, BMC has asked its officers to ensure that all the teachers and principals of civic schools remain available to work in the city.

“Some teachers have reportedly gone to their villages during the break. It is important to ensure that they are given the necessary orders to come back in case of need,” the circular further states.

Meanwhile, the teachers have asked for proper training prior to being assigned duties at these newly converted Quarantine centres. along with this, they have also requested that they must be taught to ensure their safety while supervising these facilities meant for suspected COVID-19 persons.