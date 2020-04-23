Coronavirus in Mumbai: 'Centre not allowing ration be distributed to non-card holders, despite several reminders’

Mumbai: While the Bharatiya Janata Party has been demanding the state government to provide ration to all those who do not have ration cards, the central government headed by them has not allowed to do so.

Despite requests by the state government, it has not yet permitted the distribution of five per cent of the remaining ration to all those who do not have ration cards. The lockdown has left several migrants as well as the poor stranded without income, food, and shelter in the state. “The state government does not have any scheme to provide them with ration.

Therefore, it wants to distribute five per cent of the ration, which is remaining after the distribution allocated for the month,” said Chhagan Bhujbal, Food and Civil Supplies minister. The state government has proposed to provide rice for Rs 3 per kg and wheat for Rs 2 per kg.