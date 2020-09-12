Coronavirus in Mumbai: Availability of beds issued by BMC on September 11

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the financial capital of the county increased to 1,65,287 with 2,172 new cases being reported on Friday, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The death toll in the city reached 8,064 with 44 new fatalities, it said.

Recovered cases rose to 1,29,244 with 1,132 patients being discharged from hospitals, the civic body said.