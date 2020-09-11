‘My family, My Responsibility': BMC issues detailed set of guidelines under campaign

As part of the `My family, My Responsibility' campaign to be launched in Mumbai on September 15 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued a detailed set of guidelines for Mumbaikars to follow as individuals and families, in housing societies, while out shopping or commuting, and at workplaces. The civic body stressed that `we need to learn to live with Coronavirus’, and adopt changes in personal, familial and public lives.

Among a slew of precautions, the BMC has asked citizens to keep a note of places they have visited and people they have met if they have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

“Always wear a mask while driving or travelling in a vehicle. Talking to traffic police or other citizens without wearing a mask increases the risk of infection. Therefore, it is important to wear a mask at all times while travelling,” the guidelines state.

As far as possible, only one member of the family should go out for work, taking all precautions, the BMC has said.

At the workplace, the BMC has said, “The head of the office or office in-charge should design the office in such a way that there is safe distance between all employees. Employees should be called to office alternately and as needed. Working hours should be divided.”

On commuting, the civic body has advised citizens to commute to work by two-wheeler or on foot if possible. “Maintain silence while travelling by public transport. Do not talk to fellow passengers unless necessary. It is best to use a face shield along with a mask,” the BMC said.