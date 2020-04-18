Coronavirus in Mumbai: At Nair hospital, babies born to virus positive moms test negative

Mumbai: In the midst of sickness and death, comes news of life, bringing hope in its wake. The BYL Nair Hospital is the bearer of two glad tidings.
Two pregnant women, who were COVID-positive, have given birth to babies who have tested negative for corona. According to doctors, both new-borns are healthy and stable and have been shifted to another ward, to protect them from infection.
Doctors said that both women had recently been admitted to the obstetric ward of the hospital, where they had tested positive for corona and had been under treatment ever since, with all precautionary measures being observed.
“Immediately after the women gave birth, samples were obtained from the infants and sent for analysis. Both babies tested negative for coronavirus.
The condition of the mothers and babies is stable. However, after one week, we will again take swab samples from the infants for testing. Currently, both infants are under surveillance,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean, Nair Hospital.
According to one of the doctors, since both women only had minor symptoms of coronavirus, they will continue to remain at Nair. “Given that many hospitals are refusing to admit Covid-positive pregnant women, we have decided to keep them here and will shift them once they test negative,” he said.
Earlier this week, the husband of a 29-year-old pregnant woman who had tested positive, had reached out to at least 10 hospitals, only to be told that beds were not available, or the gynaecology department was shut.
The couple's ordeal ended 32 hours later, on Wednesday, after local corporators intervened, following appeals by the panic-stricken husband.
“Taking this into consideration, we have decided to shift all pregnant women to maternity homes at Mumbai Central and Dadar. It will be a dedicated hospital for pregnant women who have tested positive,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani.
