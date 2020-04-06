Coronavirus in Mumbai: Area around Matoshree sealed after tea boy suspected for COVID-19

UPDATE: BMC PRO said that it was routine sanitisation work and that the area hasn't been sealed.

In a major development, the area around Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree, has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after a tea boy in the locality is suspected to be COVID-19 positive.

BMC has posted notice at the bus stops and at every prominent locations in the vicinity of Matoshree warning that action will be taken against violators. BMC's move comes close on the heels of 103 coronavirus positive cases were reported in Mumbai on Monday including eight deaths.

Of the eight deaths, three deaths are between March 31 and April 3 but were confirmed on Monday. Total death count in Mumbai has surged to 30. Furthermore, out of 103 positive cases reported today, 55 are from the private laboratories reported between March 31 and April 2 but they were also confirmed on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, BMC had appointed a Containment officer for each of the 241 containment buildings in the city. The circular issued directives to the teams dispatched across Mumbai about the conditions to be maintained in the zone regarding - high & low-risk contacts, buffer zone, police protection, health camps in the zone etc.

The circular also states that there should be a day to day reporting of any cases of flu or pneumonia-like cases that come to any of the clinics or hospitals inside or near the containment zones.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus rose to 814 in the state. The death toll reached 45 on Monday.