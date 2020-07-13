Coronavirus in Mumbai: Another cop succumbs to COVID-19; Mumbai Police toll 47

An Assistant Sub-Inspector attached with DN Nagar traffic division succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday. The death toll in Mumbai Police has reached 47.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police wrote: "Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of ASI Suresh Ishwar Jadhav from D.N. Nagar Traffic Division. Shri. Jadhav was battling Coronavirus. We pray for his soul to rest in peace. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family."