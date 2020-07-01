Coronavirus in Mumbai: After 2-km rule, Section 144 imposed in Maximum City

In the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the financial capital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (operations) Pranaya Ashok imposed Section-144 in Mumbai, reported ANI.
This will prohibit any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions.
The prohibitory order will be effective till 15th July 2020, unless withdrawn earlier, reported ANI.
