Coronavirus in Mumbai: 57 deaths in 24 hours is city's highest single-day count

Mumbai: Mumbai reported its highest single-day COVID-19 death toll on Saturday, with 57 fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll in the city to 1,575. The previous highest death toll reported in a 24- hour period was 54 deaths, reported on May 30. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city recorded 1,275 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total count of cases reported till date in the city to 47,354 cases.

Maharashtra reported more than 100 covid-19 deaths for the fifth consecutive day, with 120 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. The state also reported 2,739 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 82,968 cases reported in the state, with 2,969 fatalities until now. Till date, 37,390 patients have recovered in the state, with 2,234 patients being discharged from various hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours.