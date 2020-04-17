Lockdown 2.0: 50%-60% industries in 20 districts in rural and semi-urban parts of Maharashtra can restart in phases

Mumbai: Industries in rural and semi urban Maharashtra covering about 20 districts can restart their operations Monday onwards as the revised lockdown guidelines issued by the Centre and the state government take effect. However, the companies will have to provide dedicated transport service for employees after the commencement of production.

In the case of Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune Metropolitan Region, which come under the red zone or are hotspots, dedicated transport service will not be available, and it will be mandatory for an individual unit to make available residential accommodation for employees and workers within their premises.

The entry of raw material and exit of finished goods will be allowed strictly according to revised lockdown guidelines. The industrial units will have to make self-declaration online to restart its operations.

Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agricultures immediate past president and leading industrialist Ram Bhogle said there are about 14,000 medium and large-scale units and 4 lakh plus small-scale units whose monthly turnover is Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 1.40 lakh crore and they pay monthly state GST worth Rs 8,000 crore. Of these units, about 50 to 60 per cent units can restart their production in the next 15 days.

However, the government should allow traders also to resume their operations. Otherwise, there will be supply but without any commensurate demand,’’ he told FPJ.