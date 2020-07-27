Coronavirus in Mumbai: 29 people staying from Mankhurd facility for special people test positive for COVID-19

Twenty-nine people staying at the Mankhurd Mentally Deficient Children’s Home have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a report by Indian Express, all 29 persons were shifted to Sion Hospital and Bandra-Kurla Complex COVID Care Centre on Sunday. The Mankhurd Mentally Deficient Children’s Home houses 268 persons, aged up to 70 years, with mental and physical disabilities.

Dr. Jayesh Vasule told the Hindustan Times that a few days ago, some of those staying at the home had shown Covid-19 symptoms, following which sixty individuals underwent testing. On Saturday, 29 tested positive, including four minors and two above the age of 50. Most of them are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, 1,115 COVID-19 positive cases and 57 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Sunday with 1,361 patients recovered and discharged. The total positive cases rose to 1,09,096 including 80,238 recovered and discharged patients and 6,090 deaths, informed the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

Two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai on Sunday taking the total number of cases in Dharavi to 2,531 including 113 active cases, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).