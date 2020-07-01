Coronavirus in Mumbai: 14 new COVVID-19 cases in Dharavi, tally reaches 2,282

Coronavirus cases in Dharavi area of Mumbai increased to 2,282 on Wednesday with 14 new patients coming to light, said a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

The civic body, however, did not disclose the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the area which is known as Asia's largest slum.

The BMC had not given any information about deaths in Dharavi in the last few days too. As of Sunday, the area's death toll due to the pandemic was 82.