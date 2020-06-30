Coronavirus in Dharavi: How Asia's biggest slum chased COVID-19

The spread of Corona has been controlled in Dharavi, which is known as the largest slum cluster in Asia, and one of the major hotspots of the pandemic.

The health infrastructure is working overtime for the past 100 days to restrict the spread of the virus in this area, which has a 10 lakh-strong population and bring down the number of active cases to zero. But, even as the people of Dharavi fight Corona, they are facing a new challenge of ensuring that they get employment and can make ends meet.

The people of Dharavi are also Mumbaikars and must not be discriminated against and kept away from employment opportunities just because they stay in that area, said school education minister and local MLA Varsha Gaikwad, in an ardent appeal during an interview to ‘Navshakti.’

Varsha Gaikwad’s father Eknath Gaikwad is the president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC), and she is a four-term MLA from Dharavi. The constituency has also played a major role in her father’s victory in the state legislative assembly, and subsequently, the Lok Sabha elections.

Varsha Gaikwad has been working relentlessly for the past three months with the government machinery, voluntary groups, and party workers to ensure that Dharavi is Corona free. She has a great affinity for Dharavi, which has seven sprawling municipal wards.

In the past three months, over 2,500 positive cases have been detected in Dharavi, and initially, the death rate was high. She stresses that apart from ensuring the use of masks, sanitisers, timely medical check-ups and social distancing, the battle against Corona reached a decisive stage due to confidence being created among the people.

Jobs and employment are the biggest challenges before the people of Dharavi, said Varsha Gaikwad. Dharavi got publicity at the national level as Corona hotspot. This led to local residents being looked at in a different manner by others. Residents of Dharavi are also shunned by them. A large number of the taxi, rickshaw and private vehicle drivers reside in Dharavi but are unable to get work since the lockdown began.

Dharavi has a domestic, small scale industry which manufacturers panatis (diyas) and leather products. It has around 1,000 units manufacturing leather products, but they have been closed for the past 100 days. The leather industry has declined by around 50% due to demonetisation and the advent of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. The advent of the Corona pandemic has added to these problems.