Coronavirus in Mumbai: 13 new cases in Kalyan-Dombivli on Saturday; 73 cases, 2 deaths so far

Thane: Thirteen new cases of coronavirus were reported in Kalyan-Dombivli on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the region so far to 73. According to health officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal (KDMC), 12 of the 13 positive cases were from Dombivli.
Three of these patients, including a one-year-old baby, are reportedly infected due to community transmission while the remaining 10 contracted the virus through direct contact with infected patients.
Further, KDMC health officials informed, the 73 cases included two deaths and 45 patients were under treatment while 26 had been discharged from hospital after treatment.
Apart from containment measures and sanitisation, the KDMC health department is tracing contacts and has embarked on a house-to-house survey in Kalyan and Dombivli west. Vehicular movement has been blocked from all sides and police are deployed at all access points. Stringent measures have been put in place to prevent people leaving their homes without valid reasons.
2 new cases in Bhiwandi
There were two new cases in Bhiwandi reported on Saturday, taking the number of cases to six in this region. Three cases are from Bhiwandi taluka and three from Bhiwandi City.
A policeman from the Thane Commissionerate tested positive. He is a resident of Kongaon village in Bhiwandi taluka. His swab testing was done eight days ago. Five members of his family have been quarantined.
A 57-year-old employee of the Thane Municipal Corporation has also tested positive for coronavirus. He is a resident of Kasheli village in Bhiwandi taluka. Three members of his family have been quarantined.
Health officials of the Bhiwandi-Nizampura City Municipal Corporation informed that in all, 141 people are in institutional quarantine while 159 people have been home quarantined.
