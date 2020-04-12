Coronavirus in Mumbai: 11 new cases in Dharavi, 5 each in Dadar, Mahim

Mumbai: Five new corona cases were reported in Dadar and Mahim on Saturday. The total number of cases in Dadar so far is 11, while Mahim has recorded one death. In all, 44 cases were detected in G North ward so far, which comprises Dadar, Matunga Labour Camp, Mahim Koliwada, Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar, Mahim Makrand Society, Mahim Bus Depot, Dharavi Bus Depot, Sion-Bandra Link Road, Naik Nagar, Nature Park, Laxmi Baug, Indira Nagar and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar.

In Dadar, four members of a family - two females, aged 38 and 65 and two males, aged 51 and 30 - were among the five new cases. The fifth person affected is a resident of Tawde Building.

Meanwhile, in Dharavi, 11 new cases were recorded on Saturday -- two each from Muslim Nagar, Madina Nagar, Mukund Nagar, Ekta Nagar and Kalyanwadi.

As a precautionary measure, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed all high-risk areas. A team of 10 doctors has started screening people. Along with civic doctors, 24 private doctors too have been deployed for the process. Armed with 500 PPE kits, 2,000 masks, gloves, and 18 thermal scanners, the BMC has embarked on this mission.

So far, 338 high-risk, 1,215 low-risk contacts have been discovered and 21 containment zones have been declared, five of which have been declared critical. An infected patient has been treated and discharged after recovery.