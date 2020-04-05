Coronavirus in Mumbai: 10 from Panvel who participated at Tablighi test negative

Navi Mumbai: Amid the lockdown, there is good news that 10 persons who had participated at the Tablighi in Nizamuddin Markaz have tested negative in Panvel. A senior official from the Panvel Municipal Corporation confirmed this on Saturday.

They had returned to the city before the lockdown was announced. However, the civic body carried out their tests as a violation of lockdown rules at the Nizamuddin Markaz was unearthed.

According to a civic official, they had already returned to the city before the lockdown was announced. However, the civic body acted swiftly after getting details of participants and carried out their tests. “We will monitor them and the people who came in contact with them,” said an official monitoring the issue.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases in Panvel have reached 15, including 11 CISF personnel.

From both NMMC and PMC’s jurisdiction, there are 24 persons now quarantined in Delhi who had participated in Tablighi.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in NMMC’s jurisdiction has reached 25, with three more positive cases found in Nerul in Navi Mumbai.

As per the information provided by NMMC, as many as 978 persons are in home quarantine, while 23 are in institutional quarantine. At present, there are 27 people in the isolation ward in Vashi’s civic hospital.