Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: With 26 new cases tally climbs to 975; death toll at 55

From a total of 488 cases reported till May 23, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had added another 461 people to its list of COVID-19 positive patients till Saturday, June 7.

26 more cases were reported on Sunday. With the latest additions, the cumulative total of COVID-19 positive cases registered by the MBMC’s health department has now reached 975 and the doubling rate stands at 15 days.

Another major cause of worry for the civic administration is the case fatality rate (CFR) which has further worsened to 5.6% as four more patients succumbed to the infection while undergoing treatment on Sunday. The death toll in the twin-city has now climbed to 55.

CFR is the percentage of coronavirus deaths in proportion to the number of patients who have tested positive.

On the other hand, five patients recovered and were discharged from the designated COVID-19 hospitals. A total of 616 people have so far recovered from the virus, pulling down the number of active cases to 304.

Notably, the recovery rate which continues to hover above 63% has brought some relief to the civic administration. Meanwhile out of the 3,728 swab tests conducted till Sunday, 2,327 people have tested negative, while 975 people tested positive even as reports of 426 people were still awaited