Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: With 1,262 cases in seven days, MBMC’s COVID-19 graph rises again

The coronagraph of the twin-city has once again started witnessing an alarming upward trend as 1,262 more people tested positive from areas under the limits of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in the past seven days. The latest additions of 260 people on Saturday has catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 13,593.

Meanwhile 933 people were discharged from hospitals in the corresponding period, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,419 so far. Consequently, the number of active patients undergoing treatment at various private and public health care facilities now stands at 1,734 and the rate of recovery hovers a little above 84 percent.

However, the mounting death toll continues to become a major cause of worry for the civic administration. With 21 more fatalities being reported within a span of seven days, the death toll has climbed to 440, taking the overall case fatality rate (CFR) to 3.24 percent.

As per MBMC records, 35,060 people were under observation, even as a total of 50,572 swab samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 36,561 tested negative, 13,593 positive and reports of 415 people were still awaited.

Notably three reports have been tagged as inconclusive. While the positivity ratio is pegged at around 27 percent, the doubling time is expected to register a significant slowdown as the number of positive cases stood at 8,736 on August 3 and after nearly 33 days the figure now stands at 13,593 whereas addition of 3,879 more cases will push the cumulative total to 17,472 which is the doubling mark.