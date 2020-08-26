Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC records less than 100 cases for third consecutive day

The health department in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Tuesday recorded 89 new COVID-19 cases while maintaining the trend of less than 100 cases for the third consecutive day. 75 and 77 cases had been registered on Sunday and Monday respectively.

The latest count pushes the twin-city’s total tally of COVID-19 patients to 11,760. While 89 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, August 25, the number of people who recovered on the same day stood at 140.

With the latest additions, the total number of patients who have recovered and been discharged from hospitals has now reached 9,965, pulling the number of active patients undergoing treatment at various private and public health care facilities down to 1,392. Consequently, the recovery rate now stands at 84.74%.

However, in a major cause of worry, the death toll has climbed to 403 with eight more fatalities being reported within a span of 24 hours. This takes the overall case fatality rate (CFR) to 3.43 %.

As per MBMC records, 27,217 people were under observation, even as a total of 40,411 swab samples have been sent for testing so far. Out of this, 28,027 have tested negative, 11,760 positive and reports of 622 people were still awaited.

A total of 14,841 swab tests have been taken and sent for testing this month.

47 out of the 89 patients who tested positive on Tuesday were not linked to previous cases, while 42 others turned out to be contact cases connected to those who had earlier contacted the virus.

Mira Road topped the chart by reporting 38 positive cases followed by 26 and 25 from the east and west side of Bhayandar respectively.

In an attempt to combat the CFR, the MBMC has geared up to ensure adequate supply of liquid oxygen at its dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Bhayandar (west).