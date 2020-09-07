Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC knocks 72,000 Doors; screens 2 lakh people in 2 days.

The kits deliver results in 30 minutes. The second round of the chase-the-virus plan envisages a strategy in order to break the chain of the deadly coronavirus by a massive screening drive aimed at reducing mortality, while further improving the rate of recovery on the virtue of early detections and timely treatment.

In the first phase as many as 2.97 lakh homes were surveyed and 8,36,422 people were screened. Unlike, last time's five-day limited action plan, the civic administration in an attempt to optimize quality of survey, has deputed 382 teams which have been given deadlines in accordance to the density of population to be covered in 10 designated zones.

Armed with thermal guns and pulse oxy-meters, the teams have been provided with an on-call facility of testing kits wherever need arises. Meanwhile 167 more people tested positive for the infection on Sunday. With the latest addition, the number of cumulative positive Covid-19 cases has reached 13,760 and the death toll has mounted to 444.