Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: List of COVID-19 containment zones shared MBMC on May 28

With 1,044 new COVID-19 cases, the tally in Mumbai rose to 33,835 on Wednesday, while the fatality count increased to 1,044 after 32 more patients succumbed to the viral infection.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a release, said the metropolis will soon be part of a national survey which aims to determine socio-demographic risk factors for the COVID-19 infection and help in understanding its geographical spread. The civic body said 240 more patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of those who have recovered from the disease to 9,054.

Mira Bhayandar saw a rise in coronavirus cases when 36 persons tested positive for the infection. Two more persons succumbed to the infection on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 20.