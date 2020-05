Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of May 28

Maharashtra on Wednesday notched a new high of 105 Covid-19 deaths, from Tuesday's previous high of 97 fatalities, with the number of cases shooting above 55,000.

The figures include a whopping 64 deaths in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone, besides 2,190 new cases recorded across the state.

Three Covid-19 patients died in the past 24 hours while 57 new cases were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli region, taking total numbers of patients to 882 including, 26 death so far.