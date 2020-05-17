Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: List of COVID-19 containment zones shared MBMC on May 17

On Saturday, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) reached to 312. With 213 people recovering from the virus, the number of active cases has come down to 90.

Notably, a large number of cases registered by MBMC's health department in the past couple days included those who were reported to be linked directly or indirectly to had close contacts or workplaces in Mumbai which shares its border with Kashimira. The civic administration has now sought detailed information from office bearers of housing societies about residents who have been travelling to Mumbai and its suburbs.

As per official statistics, the recovery rate now hovers around 68 per cent in the twin-city which is said to be much higher than other neighbouring regions including Vasai-Virar, Palghar, Mumbai and Thane.

Here’s a complete list of containment zones in Mira-Bhayandar:

1. Kanugo Estate

2. Meditya Heritage

3. Al Fateh Mension

4. Sagar Manthan

5. Narendra Park

6. Asmita Orchid

7. Shivsena Galli

8. New Sai Charan

9. New Sai Krupa

10. Shripati

11. Poonam Sagar

12. Avadh Bldg, Opp Raj Estate, Kashimira

13. Devdarshan CHS, Modi-Patel Road, Bhayander (W)

14. Kranti Nagar

15. Ganesh Deval Nagar