Coronavirus in Pune and PCMC: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad on May 17

Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Saturday said that there are 3,295 COVID-19 patients in the city. He also said that 30,224 tests have been conducted so far. The death toll in Pune on Wednesday was 185.

There are in all 69 containment zones in Pune. Here is a list of containment zones in the city:

1. Junabazar - Mangalwar Peth - Old Bazaar Complex (Final Plot No. 897, 898)

2. Welankarnagar, Laxminarayan Theater, Parvati Darshan, ST Colony, Hotel Panchami Complex

3. Parvatidarshan colony on the west side of Rambhau Mhalgi road

4. Parvati Final Plot Nos. 526A and 526B

5. Dandekar Pool Colony Final Plot No. 1A, 2A, 2B, 28, 585, 587, 587 of Ambil Odha Colony Complex

6. Parvati Final Plot No. 558 Dattawadi Premises

7. Parvati Final Plot No. 29B & 29A Indira Nagar Colony near Nilayam Theater

8. Parvati Final Plot No. 587/4 Indiranagar colony near Ambil stream

9. Kasba, Vishrambagwada, Bhavani Peth - Somvar Peth, Mangalvar Peth, Budhvar Peth, Guruvar Peth, Shukravar Peth (Pai), Raviwar Peth, Rasta Peth, Nana Peth, Bhavani Peth, Mahatma Phule Peth (Ganj Peth), Ganesh Peth , Kasba Peth, Ghorpadi Peth.

10. Kondhwa Budruk Kakadevasti - West: Road from I Mata Mandir to Kondhwa Budruk, North to Isha Pearl Society Road, South: Reesha Enclave Building Road, East: Hotel Ruchira Food Complex Sai Kunj

11. Kondhwa Budruk Notting Hill Society Complete Notting Society Premises