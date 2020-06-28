Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: Amid spike in cases, MBMC’s recovery rate rise to 65% 

Amid an alarming surge in the number of coronavirus cases, the recovery rate in the twin-city is also showing improvements. With 184 patients recovering from the deadly COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, the total number of patients discharged from designated hospitals was nearing the 2,000 mark to reach 1,921 on Saturday.

The recovery rate now hovers a little above 65%.

Notably, 631 patients have beaten the deadly virus in the past five days, pulling down the number of active cases to 879.

As per protocol, all those who have been discharged will have to be in home quarantine for at least 14 days from the date of discharge. On assessment of the patient’s health, the civic administration will end the quarantine.

The twin-city is also fast approaching the 3,000 mark when it comes to COVID-19 cases.

With 80 new cases on Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now climbed to 2,935. Moreover, six more deaths were reported, taking the number of casualties to 135.

According to official information on COVID-19 tests, the MBMC had conducted 8,820 swab tests till Saturday. Among these, 4,523 people tested negative, while 2,935 people tested positive. The reports of 1,362 people were still awaited from the laboratories.

43 out of the eighty patients who tested positive were unlinked to previous cases and were reported from new areas, while 37 were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

Even as COVID-19 has made inroads in almost all residential pockets of the twin-city, Mira Road with 1,391 positive patients, has accounted for 47.39% of the cases, followed by 846 (28.82%) and 698 (23.78%) cases from the east and west sides of Bhayandar, respectively.