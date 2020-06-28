Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli, and Digha put by NMMC on June 28

Amid rise in coronavirus cases, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NNMC) has decided to enforce a complete lockdown in the 10 containment zones.

According to the order signed by Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb Misal, the lockdown will come into effect from June 29 and shall remain effective till July 5.

Those found violating the measures to contain the spread of the pandemic will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 besides legal action under Sec. 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable.

In Navi Mumbai, 6,003 people have tested positive for the virus out of which 2,397 are active and 3,405 have recovered.The city has so far seen 201 deaths.

List of containment zones in Navi Mumbai as issued by NMMC:

1. Diwale Gaon, Belapur

2. Karave Gaon, Belapur

3. Turbhe Store, Turbhe

4. 21-Turbhe

5. 22-Turbhe Gaon

6. Juhu Gaon Sec 11, Vashi

7. 12 Khairne/Bankode Gaon, KoparKhairane

8. 19 KoparKhairane Gaon

9. Rabale Gaon, Ghansoli

10. Chinchpada, Airoli