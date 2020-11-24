Coronavirus in Maharashtra: With 5,439 new cases, total tally reaches 17,89,800 in the state

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 5,439 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 17,89,800, state health department said.

With 30 more people succumbing to the infection, the overall toll rose to 46,683.

A total of 4,086 patients were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the tally of recoveries in the state to 16,58,879. The number of active patients now stands at 83,221.

Mumbai city reported 939 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its cumulative caseload to 2,77,453 while death toll rose to 10,708 with 19 people succumbing to the infection.

The state has so far conducted 1,03,66,579 tests.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,792 new cases, raising the total count to 6,20,817. A total of 18,538 people have died so far in the region, a health department official said.

The total number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,47,895 and deaths at 10,526, he said.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,40,570 and death toll at 4,471, the official added.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,12,586 cases and 3,900 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 73,927 and death count at 2,244.

Latur division has reported 73,927 cases until now and 2,244 fatalities.

Akola division has 57,144 cases while 1,332 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Nagpur division has 1,68,310 infections and 3,832 fatalities, the official informed.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 17,89,800 new cases: 5,439 death toll: 46,683, discharged: 16,58,879 active cases: 83,221, people tested so far: 1,03,66,579.