Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Recovery rate moves past a welcome 90% for state, city

With the number of cases reported daily showing a downward trend, the state's recovery rate has shown improvement, increasing from 89.92 per cent last week to 91.91 per cent on Sunday. With total 2,36,522 people discharged till date, the recovery rate of the Mumbai district too has improved to 90 per cent.

Maharashtra reported 5,092 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, pushing the state’s overall infection count to 17,19,858, the state health department's bulletin said. The state-reported total of 110 deaths, taking the overall death toll to 45,250.

Of the 110 deaths recorded across the state on Sunday, around 60 occurred in the last 48 hours.

A total of 8,232 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours, following which the number of those recovered and discharged across the state jumped to 15,77,322. The number of active cases across the state currently stands at 96,372.

As many as 94,40,535 people have been tested across the state as of November 8. Of these, 62,004 tests were conducted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite townships, reported 1,771 new cases and 40 deaths during the day. With this, the case count in MMR jumped to 5,96,523 and the overall death toll spiked to 18,056.

Of this total 998 new cases and 23 deaths were reported only in Mumbai city, which pushed the city's cumulative case tally to 2,64,545 and fatality count to 10,445.

Nashik city reported 185 new cases on Sunday, Pune city 216 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad 111 cases, Aurangabad city 104 cases and Nagpur city 378 new cases.