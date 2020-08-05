Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Over 10,000 state police personnel contract COVID-19, death toll rises 107

Mumbai: Over 10,000 Maharashtra Police personnel have so far tested positive for coronavirus and 107 of them have died due to the viral infection, an official said on Wednesday.

The police personnel who tested positive for the disease included 1,035 officers, he said. "So far, 10,026 personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. Of them, 107 personnel, including 10 officers, have died," the official said, adding that more than 50 per cent of the casualties were reported from the Mumbai Police force.