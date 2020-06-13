Coronavirus in Maharashtra MahaRERA goes 100% digital with zero paper & zero footfall

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) is going 100 per cent digital with zero paper & zero footfall. The regulatory authority in lockdown had initiated the procedure for online hearings through video conferencing (VC) of urgent matters only.

However, now it has enhanced its complaint management information technology (IT) application, therefore the entire complaint procedure including filing of complaints, reply by respondents, counter replies by both complainants and respondents, hearings, judgements etc. can be done online, from home, without any need to visit MahaRERA Office as per the notification issued on June 12 by its Sectetary Vasant Prabhu.

The circular further reads that the MahaRERA expects no outside visitors to its office premises, without prior appointment. Online / e-meetings shall be encouraged for every interaction, including meetings for doubt clarifications. E-meetings can be scheduled with respective officials by dropping an email to them. Interestingly, this order shall come into effect immediately and will be further reviewed, based on the status of the Covid-19 pandemic, it reads.

Mumbai-based Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, who also undertakes the real estate related cases has welcomed the move. He told the Free Press Journal, "Due to COVID-19 everyone is avoiding to go outside. Moreover, the Public transport service has also not been started except BEST buses and therefore visiting MahaRERA's office may cause a lot of inconvenience to the litigants. The decision to take up all matters now online was the need of the hour. Besides, as all filings will be through online and no written material is required to be submitted environmentally it will beneficial. Also, as the hearing will be conducted via VC the advocates will have to be more precise and has to present the matter in nutshell which eventually save a lot of time."