Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Maharashtra sugar mills to produce 2 lakh litre hand sanitizers daily

Maharashtra is to daily produce 2 lakh litre of hand sanitizers after the Food and Drugs Administration gave approvals to distilleries and sugar factories. Some of the sugar factories including Vasantdada Patil Cooperative Sugar Factory in Sangli, Rajarambapu Cooperative Sugar Factory in Islampur and Kolhapur Cooperative Sugar Factory have already scaled up production and launched the supply of hand sanitizers while Yedeshwari Cooperative Sugar Factory in Beed and couple of others are in the midst to soon start the production of hand sanitizers.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told FPJ, “There are about 80 sugar factories with distilleries who have responded positively to the government’s call to start manufacturing of hand sanitizers in the wake of coronavirus pandemic spread in the state. The production of hand sanitizers by sugar factories and distilleries will certainly help meet the gap between demand and supply. They will produce hand sanitizers as per the health ministry’s parameters.