Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Maharashtra sugar mills to produce 2 lakh litre hand sanitizers daily

Maharashtra is to daily produce 2 lakh litre of hand sanitizers after the Food and Drugs Administration gave approvals to distilleries and sugar factories. Some of the sugar factories including Vasantdada Patil Cooperative Sugar Factory in Sangli, Rajarambapu Cooperative Sugar Factory in Islampur and Kolhapur Cooperative Sugar Factory have already scaled up production and launched the supply of hand sanitizers while Yedeshwari Cooperative Sugar Factory in Beed and couple of others are in the midst to soon start the production of hand sanitizers.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told FPJ, “There are about 80 sugar factories with distilleries who have responded positively to the government’s call to start manufacturing of hand sanitizers in the wake of coronavirus pandemic spread in the state. The production of hand sanitizers by sugar factories and distilleries will certainly help meet the gap between demand and supply. They will produce hand sanitizers as per the health ministry’s parameters.
’’He informed that these factories and distilleries will use 70% alcohol along with glycerin and water to produce hand sanitizers and supply in 100 ml and 1 litre bottles.
Pawar said the government will not tolerate sale of adulterated hand sanitizers and its black marketing and hoarding. He informed that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has directed the police department to take strong action in such cases. Already the police and FDA have seized hand sanitizers stock by hoarders.
Meanwhile, nearly 50 sugar mills in India have created sanitizer capacities totalling 100,000 litres per day with the majority producing roughly 2,000 litres each.
