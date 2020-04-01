Coronavirus updates from India and the world: COVID-19 death toll rises to 35, total cases 1,397 in India

Italy mourns COVID-19 victims as death toll rises over 12,000
Italy observed a minute of silence for the victims of the coronavirus pandemic as their numbers rose above 12,000. Speaking during a nightly televised press conference on Tuesday, Civil Protection Department Chief Angelo Borrelli confirmed that there were 2,107 new active coronavirus infections compared to Monday, bringing the nationwide total to 77,635 cases, Xinhua news agency reported.
US death toll climbs past 3,600, eclipsing China's official count
The US death toll from the coronavirus has climbed past 3,600, eclipsing China's official count, as hard-hit New York City rushed to bring in more medical professionals and ambulances and parked refrigerated morgue trucks on the streets to collect the dead. Worldwide, more than 800,000 people have been infected and over 40,000 have died, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Italy and Spain accounted for half the deaths, while the US had over 180,000 infections, with more dead than China's official toll of about 3,300.
'Very, very painful' two weeks as coronavirus surge is coming: Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Americans of a "very, very painful two weeks', saying a surge in the spread of the novel coronavirus is coming while the deadly virus has already infected more than 175,000 Americans so far. "The surge is coming and it's coming pretty strong," Trump said at his daily press briefing of the White House's COVID-19 task force.
COVID-19 death toll rises to 35, total cases 1,397 in India
The number of novel coronavirus cases climbed to 1,397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country, while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 35, according to the Union Health Ministry. The active cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) stands at 1,238, while three deaths -- two in Punjab and one in Maharashtra -- were reported, the ministry said in an updated data on Monday night.
754,948 coronavirus cases globally, death toll at 36,571: WHO
There are 754,948 people worldwide who have been infected with the coronavirus, announced the World Health Organization adding that 36,571 have died from it so far. The virus has spread to more than 200 countries and territories since it emerged in China in late December, according to the latest figures published on the WHO website.