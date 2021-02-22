Coronavirus in Maharashtra: COVID-19 tally below 6,000 after 3 days

Maharashtra reported 5,210 fresh COVID-19 infections on Monday, after logging over 6,000 cases for three days in a row, even as the Mumbai region, which has seen a bulk of states fatalities, did not report even a single death during the day, the health department said.

The state -- which has witnessed an upsurge in COVID- 19 cases since February 10 -- reported 6,112 infections last Friday (February 19).

It reported 6,281 and 6,971 new cases on Saturday (Feb 20) and Sunday (Feb 21), respectively.

According to an official statement, with 5,210 fresh infections, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 21,06,094.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reported 1,364 cases, while the Akola circle in the Vidarbha region, which has witnessed an upsurge in cases of late, recorded 1,154 new infections on Monday.

With 18 new deaths reported on Monday, the state's fatality count rose to 51,806, the government said.