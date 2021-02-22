Mumbai: Over 300 people found at marriage ceremony at Chembur; organisers booked

Mumbai: The Tilak Nagar police have booked the organisers along with a family member of a bride for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms during a wedding ceremony at a club in Chembur.

The development came hours after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a complete ban on all types of gatherings for the next few days including social, political and religious processions and protests.

Acting on information, officials of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (M West ward) visited Cheda Nagar Gymkhana and Recreation Center at Chembur where a marriage ceremony was underway.

According to the officials, during the visit, there were around 300-350 people present for the ceremony. The officials also found that social distancing norms were being flouted and many of the guests were found without wearing masks as well.

"On the complaint of civic officials, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the gymkhana secretary, organisers, caterers and bride's brother who booked the gymkhana for the marriage," said Sunil Kale senior inspector of Tilak Nagar police station.

They were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 188 (disobeying the order of public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection) and common intention (34), said officials.