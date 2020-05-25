Coronavirus in Maharashtra: COVID-19 hits state police; 18 dead, 1,809 infected

Coronavirus continued to target the Maharashtra Police force, claiming the lives of 18 police personnel and infecting another 1,809 in the state, as per latest data released on Monday.

The infected include 194 officers and 1,615 personnel of whom a total of 1,113 are described as active cases.

Among the deceased are one officer and 17 police personnel, including around a dozen in Mumbai, with at least one in his early 30s.

According to an official, among the prime reasons for the large number of afflictions include long hours of duty in some of the worst-hit Covid-19 localities like Mumbai's Dharavi, managing crowds in the open or in market places and the overall congestion in the city.

The situation is expected to ease with the deployment of 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) since the past one week, which will give the state police respite in the form of break or leave in turns, the official added.