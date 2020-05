Coronavirus in Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones from Colaba in SoBo to Borivali in West and Mulund in East issued by BMC as of May 25

Mumbai reported 1,725 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the number of cases so far to 30,359.

According to Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai, 1725 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 30,359.

The death toll has risen to 988 after 39 deaths were reported today in the metropolitan city.

The total number of cases recovered and discharged today stands at 598, while the total number of recovered and discharged so far in the city is 8074.

According to BMC, 27 new COVID-19 positive cases and two deaths were reported in the Dharavi area here today. With this, the total positive cases in Dharavi increased to 1541.

The Maharashtra government has formally written to the Kerala government seeking assistance to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the worst-hit Mumbai-Pune industrial-commercial belt.

The development came days after Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope spoke to Kerala's Health and Social Welfare Minister K. K. Shailaja and discussed the Covid-19 pandemic challenges.

Now, the Maharashtra government has sent an official letter seeking doctors and nurses for the pandemic crisis here.

he operator of the Mumbai international airport said on Sunday it will resume commercial passenger services on domestic routes from May 25 with 25 departures and arrivals each.

Prior to the suspension of passenger flight services on March 25 in the wake of nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the AAI-GVK group-run airport had been operating over 1,000 daily flights (arrivals and departures), including on international routes.