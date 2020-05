Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zones in Thane city, Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra issued by TMC as of May 25

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district touched 5,701 on Sunday, with the two minor sons of a Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation official among the 314 ones who tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The rise was 127 in Thane city, taking the count to 2,018, while two deaths took the toll to 67. In KDMC, the number of cases detected on Sunday was 46, while it was 85 in Navi Mumbai. The number of deaths in the district stood at 172.