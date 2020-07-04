Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Bajaj Auto union demand temporary shutdown of Aurangabad plant as 250 employees test COVID-19 positive

Now, workers at Bajaj Auto are demanding temporary shutdown of its plant after 250 employees tested positive for COVID-19, its union told Reuters.

After over three months of lockdown, the government had relaxed restrictions across the country leading to companies opening their operations.

Bajaj Auto's Aurangabad factory, as well, started its operations following the directives of the Centre. But to its bad luck several employees tested positive for the virus and now the toll has reached 250. Two even succumbed to the virus.

What's worse, the company sent a letter to the employees warning them that those who turn up at work will not be paid.