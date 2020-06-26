As 79 employees test positive for COVID-19 in Bajaj Auto's Aurangabad plant, video of Rajiv Bajaj mocking lockdown emerges

Bajaj Auto’s Aurangabad manufacturing plant has been shut down after 79 employees tested positive for COVID-19, reported Business Insider on Friday. The facility which handles a majority of the exports of motorcycles and three-wheelers of the company started its operations with limited workforce from April 22.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of company Rajiv Bajaj's video mocking the lockdown enforced to control the spread of the pandemic is now going viral on social media.

In a conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the industrialist had called the lockdown "draconian" and said that such a situation was not even called for during the World War. "The way India has been locked down is draconian. We tried to implement a hard lockdown which was porous. So I think we have ended up with the worst of both worlds," the 53-year-old businessman said.

Bajaj also said that opening up the economy would be a Herculean task, and asserted that none other than the Prime Minister should purge people's mind of fear through a "very clear and aligned narrative".

Twitter users took a jibe at Rajiv Bajaj as the news of his employees testing postive broke. "Rajiv Bajaj who was against lockdown himself has to shut down Bajaj factory after 79 of his employees were found Corona positive. Not surprised that Rahul Gandhi called him as an expert in his online interaction," a Twitter user wrote.

"Hopefully Rajiv Bajaj must have got his answer on why lockdown was imposed on the nation," said another Twitter user.

Here are some Twitter reactions: