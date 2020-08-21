Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 5 deaths, 303 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra Police

A total of 303 policemen tested positive for COVID-19, while five succumbed to the deadly virus as of Friday, according to a statement from the Maharashtra Police. The state police have reported a total of 13,180 total cases, including 2,389 active cases and 10,655 recoveries. So far, the novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of 136 police personnel.
As many as 14,492 new COVID-19 cases and 326 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 6,43,289 in the state.
A total of 12,243 recoveries were also reported in Maharashtra, according to the official data. The total number of COVID cases includes 4,59,124 recoveries, 1,62,491 active cases and 21,359 deaths till date. As many as 1,275 new cases, 976 recoveries and 46 deaths were reported in Mumbai.
Of the total number of cases on Thursday, 3,659 were in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including 1,275 in Mumbai city alone. There were 83 deaths in the MMR on Thursday, which includes 46 in Mumbai. The tally of cases in MMR is 2,99,165, which includes 1,32,822 in Mumbai city, while the number of deaths in the region has reached 11,968, including 7,314 in Mumbai.
Elsewhere in the state, Nashik city reported 745 new cases, Ahmednagar city 247, Jalgaon city 101, Pune city 1,682, Pimpri Chinchwad 1,000, Kolhapur city 173, Sangli city 281, Aurangabad city 291, Latur city 122, Nanded city 112, Nagpur city 924. Of the total number of 326 deaths, 231 were from the last 48 hours, 63 from the last week and 32 others from the period before last week, the statement said. As many as 34,14,809 people have been tested so far, the department said. Currently, 11,76,261 people are in home quarantine and 37,639 in institutional quarantine.