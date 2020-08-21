Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 5 deaths, 303 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra Police

A total of 303 policemen tested positive for COVID-19, while five succumbed to the deadly virus as of Friday, according to a statement from the Maharashtra Police. The state police have reported a total of 13,180 total cases, including 2,389 active cases and 10,655 recoveries. So far, the novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of 136 police personnel.

As many as 14,492 new COVID-19 cases and 326 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 6,43,289 in the state.

A total of 12,243 recoveries were also reported in Maharashtra, according to the official data. The total number of COVID cases includes 4,59,124 recoveries, 1,62,491 active cases and 21,359 deaths till date. As many as 1,275 new cases, 976 recoveries and 46 deaths were reported in Mumbai.