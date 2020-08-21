Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State records highest one-day count of 14,492 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai: For the second consecutive day, Maharashtra witnessed the highest single-day jump, with 14,289 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Taking the total count to 6,43,289 cases so far. The previous single-day highest was 13,165 which was reported just a day before. However the health experts predict the daily caseload record to be broken multiple times owing to increased testing at least till mid-September.

Till now 4,59,124 patients have been discharged from the hospitals across the state, with 12,243 being recovered on Thursday. However the covid-19 death toll has now increased to 21,359, with 326 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours. Of the total deaths, 249 were from the last 48 hours, 59 from the last week, and 38 from the period before last week. Of the 326 deaths, 107 were from Pune, followed by 83 in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 52 in Nashik, 42 in Kolhapur, 23 in Nagpur, five in Akola, six in Latur, and eight in Aurangabad.

Health officials said the situation in municipal corporations in the MMR needs to come under control as a chunk of the population from these areas travel to Mumbai for work. “Mumbai is showing signs of stabilisation with a weekly growth rate under 1%. If the movement of people from these areas increases to Mumbai, then cases can go up. The state had not recommended restarting the suburban railway service as cases were high in the MMR,” he said.

According to the civic health department, the city has reported 1,275 cases and 46 fatalities, increasing the total count to 1,32,817 with 7,311 deaths so far.