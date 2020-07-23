Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by KDMC as of July 23

Maharashtra continued to remain the worst-hit state, with 3,37,607 cases and 12,556 fatalities. Cases in Kalyan-Dombivli have also been increasing rapidly.
As of July 22, total cases in Kalyan Dombivli are 421, whereas the ones recovered are 429. The twin city has recorded total 272 deaths till date.
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has sealed several areas marking them as red zones or hotspots. Owing to the rise in number of cases, a lockdown has been imposed till July 31.
Here is a list of containment zones in Kalyan and Dombivli:
India on Thursday recorded the highest single day spike of 45,720 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours taking the total tally to 12,38,635, the Union Health Ministry data revealed.
With 1,129 fresh deaths, the overall toll reached 29,861. But the recovery rate stood at 63.18 per cent with as many as 7,82,607 cured, which is almost twice the number of active patients at 4,26,167.
Being the third-worst hit country, India is now adding a lakh cases every three days. On Monday, the country had crossed the 11 lakh mark.
