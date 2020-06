Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of June 6

With 139 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra on Friday recorded the highest number of fatalities in a single day.

As many as 2,436 new COVID-19 cases and 139 deaths, the total number of cases in the state stands at 80,229, including 2,849 deaths. Till now, 35,156 patients have recovered.

Meanwhile, Kalyan-Dombivli recorded 52 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the city’s total number of positive cases to 1,328.