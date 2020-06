Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zones in Thane city, Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra issued by TMC as of June 6

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district on Friday crossed the 10,000-mark as 444 people tested positive for novel coronavirus.

As per a report by PTI, Thane city has 3,795 cases, followed by Navi Mumbai with 2,643 and Kalyan-Dombivali with 1,327. Maharashtra recorded a staggering new high of 139 Covid-19 deaths on Friday, while Mumbai's total fatalities crossed the 1,500 mark.

The state recorded its highest single-day death figure on Friday, making it the third time in June and the sixth time in 10 days that it has witnessed a 100-plus toll. The previous highs of three-digit tallies were in the past three days - 103 on June 2, 122 on June 3, 123 on June 4.