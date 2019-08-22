Cops to MNS: Disrupt peace, face action

Mumbai: Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve told FPJ on Wednesday precautionary measures have been taken to ensure order during the questioning of MNS chief Raj Thackeray at the Enforcement Directorate office at Ballard Pier on Thursday.

“All arrangements are in place to ensure peace and safety,” Barve said. On Wednesday night, the police started putting up barricades on several roads leading to the ED office, while an elaborate bandobost will be in place in South Mumbai since early Thursday. The strong presence of police on the streets will continue till the questioning of Thackeray gets over.

Meanwhile, a senior Mumbai police official said despite an appeal made by the MNS chief to its cadres to desist from any bravado during the day, the police will continue making preventive arrests if necessary.

We are taking no chances,” the official said. Invoking a high court order, the police said no gathering outside the Azad Maidan grounds would be allowed during the day.

Further, even as the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, Raj Thackery, appealed to party workers to remain calm ahead of his questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, workers are likely to protest before the ED office.

Thus, looking at the possibility of a massive protests, the police issued notices to the MNS workers and functionaries asking them not to protest or face strict action.

To maintain law and order, the police have served notices under Section 149 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to the MNS workers and functionaries from Mumbai, Thane and the areas where the party has its influence.

The notice states that stern action will be taken against anyone violating the law and order in Mumbai and other places. Section 149 of the CrPC empowers police to prevent cognisable offences. A cognisable offence is an act where police can make arrest without a warrant.

Commenting on the notice issued to the MNS workers, a police official who wished not to be named, said, “Looking at the possibility of law and order problem in view of the Thackeray’s questioning, notices have been served as a precautionary measure.”

Raj has been summoned by the ED in connection with the probe into the alleged irregularities related to loans and equity investment worth over Rs450 crore by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) in Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Company, which is developing Dadar’s Kohinoor Square tower.

Raj and former CM of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi’s son Unmesh Joshi founded Kohinoor CTNL. Raj had reportedly exited from the firm in 2008.